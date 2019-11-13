Europe Adopts Customs Code to Differentiate Natural & Synthetic Diamonds

Yesterday

(thediamondloupe.com) - The European Commission has adopted a new customs code to differentiate between natural and synthetic diamonds. In a communication to the members of the national associations of the European Federation of Jewellery (EFJ) and to public authorities, the association applauded the pending entry into force of the new European customs code for synthetic diamonds. This code, introduced in the European combined nomenclature (Chapter 71), will enter into force as from January 1, 2020. It will be applied until January 1, 2022, when the HS6 customs code, which was recently adopted by the World Customs Organisation (WCO), will be applied at the European level.