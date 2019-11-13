News

AGD DIAMONDS extracts its four millionth ton of ore

The Grib Mining and Processing Division, which is operated by AGD DIAMONDS, has processed its four millionth ton of ore in line with the company’s annual production plan.

ALROSA holds the first industry seminar with diamond banks and funds

ALROSA held a specially organized meeting to discuss problems in the diamond industry, which was held on December 6.

Anglo’s De Beers lowers 2020 diamond output forecast

De Beers has lowered its diamond forecast by a million carats in each of its 2020 and 2021 financial years, according to Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in the company.

Demand for both polished and rough diamonds softens globally - Bain & Company and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre

(thediamondloupe.com) - The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and Bain & Company have released their ninth annual report on the global diamond industry: Strong Origins: Current Perspectives on the Diamond Industry.

DGCX Awarded ‘Exchange of the Year-Middle East and Africa’ at FOW International Awards 2019

For the second year in a row, The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has been awarded ‘Exchange of the Year – Middle East and Africa’ at the Future and Options World (FOW) International Awards 2019.

Europe Adopts Customs Code to Differentiate Natural & Synthetic Diamonds

Expert reports

(thediamondloupe.com) - The European Commission has adopted a new customs code to differentiate between natural and synthetic diamonds. In a communication to the members of the national associations of the European Federation of Jewellery (EFJ) and to public authorities, the association applauded the pending entry into force of the new European customs code for synthetic diamonds. This code, introduced in the European combined nomenclature (Chapter 71), will enter into force as from January 1, 2020. It will be applied until January 1, 2022, when the HS6 customs code, which was recently adopted by the World Customs Organisation (WCO), will be applied at the European level.

