Hong Kong protests not all that dazzling for India's jewellery industry

15 november 2019

(business-standard.com) - Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have upset the plans of India’s gem & jewellery industry, which exports a third of its diamonds to the Chinese-controlled city. Exports had already fallen by 15.5 per cent to $4.9 billion in the first half of 2019 and the months-long unrest has proved another headache for an industry already suffering because of domestic issues like delay in goods and services tax (GST) refunds, scarce working capital and the US-China trade war.