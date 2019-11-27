De Beers Sightholders Embracing Synthetics

27 november 2019

(diamonds.net) - Few in the diamond industry were surprised by the news that Rosy Blue chief Dilip Mehta had launched an independent lab-grown business. It’s been an open secret for months that major manufacturers of natural diamonds have been exploring the sector, Rosy Blue being just one of them. A significant number of De Beers’ approximately 80 sightholders are already trading in synthetics or considering doing so, market consultants told Rapaport News. Many of them are focusing on the engagement-ring market, and are working under separate names from their natural businesses to ensure clear segregation.