De Beers’ full year rough diamond output slides 13% to 30,8mln

De Beers’ rough diamond output eased 13% to 30,8 million carats in 2019 compared with 35,3 million carats in 2018, according to Anglo American.

Today

Gemfields’ Kagem awards employees pay rise after union negotiations

Gemfields’s 75%-owned Kagem Mining has inked a “collective agreement” with workers’ unions, in Zambia that will see employees receiving a 10% increase in basic salary this year and another 10% increase in 2021.

Today

ALROSA's diamond production in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 15% compared to the previous year

ALROSA presented preliminary operating results for the 4th quarter and 12 months of 2019.

Yesterday

A new diamond cutting and polishing factory opens in Vladivostok

M.Suresh Vladivostok, which has the status of a resident of the Free port of Vladivostok, has opened a diamond cutting and polishing center equipped with high-end technology.

Yesterday

Tatneft wants to supply fuel to Zimbabwe in exchange for diamonds

The head of Tatneft, Nail Maganov, said on the sidelines of the current Davos Forum that his company is working on fuel supplies to Zimbabwe as part of a deal to exchange fuel for diamonds.

Yesterday

Why Luxury Brands Should Celebrate the Preowned Boom

Today
(Boston Consulting Group) - Luxury goods manufacturers have much to gain by encouraging and participating in the fast-growing luxury resale market. Although many manufacturers once viewed this market as an unattractive niche, a recent BCG survey reveals that it has found new life through the online channel and now offers a powerful opportunity for luxury brands to boost their image and grow their customer base.

