AGD DIAMONDS extracts its four millionth ton of ore

The Grib Mining and Processing Division, which is operated by AGD DIAMONDS, has processed its four millionth ton of ore in line with the company’s annual production plan.

Yesterday

ALROSA holds the first industry seminar with diamond banks and funds

ALROSA held a specially organized meeting to discuss problems in the diamond industry, which was held on December 6.

Yesterday

Anglo’s De Beers lowers 2020 diamond output forecast

De Beers has lowered its diamond forecast by a million carats in each of its 2020 and 2021 financial years, according to Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in the company.

Yesterday

Demand for both polished and rough diamonds softens globally - Bain & Company and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre

(thediamondloupe.com) - The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and Bain & Company have released their ninth annual report on the global diamond industry: Strong Origins: Current Perspectives on the Diamond Industry.

Yesterday

DGCX Awarded ‘Exchange of the Year-Middle East and Africa’ at FOW International Awards 2019

For the second year in a row, The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has been awarded ‘Exchange of the Year – Middle East and Africa’ at the Future and Options World (FOW) International Awards 2019.

Yesterday

Debswana to remain focused on diamond mining for now

25 november 2019
Expert reports

(weekendpost.co.bw) - Leading rough diamonds producer Debswana, a joint venture between Government of Botswana and De Beers Group, will in the near term to midterm remain focused on solely doing the business of mining diamonds. This was emphasized by De Beers Group Chief Executive Officer and Debswana Board Chair Mr. Bruce Cleaver and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mineral Mmetla Masire at a media briefing on the sidelines of the 2019 Diamond Conference in Gaborone on November 5, 2019.

