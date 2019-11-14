Tiffany asks LVMH to raise its $14.5 billion offer: sources

14 november 2019

(Reuters) - Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) has asked Bulgari owner LVMH (LVMH.PA) to raise its $14.5 billion acquisition offer, arguing that it significantly undervalues the U.S. jewelry chain, people familiar with the matter said in early November. Tiffany’s board decided that LVMH’s $120-per-share, all-cash bid was too low to become the basis for negotiations, the sources said. Tiffany informed LVMH it could open its books and provide confidential due diligence if the French luxury group sweetens its offer, the sources added. LVMH remains engaged and is considering a new offer, according to the sources. The exact numbers being discussed could not be learned. Sources have previously said Tiffany’s board saw a price level of $140 per share, which its shares reached last year, as key to reaching a deal.