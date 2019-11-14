Tiffany asks LVMH to raise its $14.5 billion offer: sources

(Reuters) - Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) has asked Bulgari owner LVMH (LVMH.PA) to raise its $14.5 billion acquisition offer, arguing that it significantly undervalues the U.S. jewelry chain, people familiar with the matter said in early November. Tiffany’s board decided that LVMH’s $120-per-share, all-cash bid was too low to become the basis for negotiations, the sources said. Tiffany informed LVMH it could open its books and provide confidential due diligence if the French luxury group sweetens its offer, the sources added. LVMH remains engaged and is considering a new offer, according to the sources. The exact numbers being discussed could not be learned. Sources have previously said Tiffany’s board saw a price level of $140 per share, which its shares reached last year, as key to reaching a deal.
AGD DIAMONDS extracts its four millionth ton of ore
The Grib Mining and Processing Division, which is operated by AGD DIAMONDS, has processed its four millionth ton of ore in line with the company’s annual production plan.
Yesterday
ALROSA holds the first industry seminar with diamond banks and funds
ALROSA held a specially organized meeting to discuss problems in the diamond industry, which was held on December 6.
Yesterday
Anglo’s De Beers lowers 2020 diamond output forecast
De Beers has lowered its diamond forecast by a million carats in each of its 2020 and 2021 financial years, according to Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in the company.
Yesterday
Demand for both polished and rough diamonds softens globally - Bain & Company and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre
(thediamondloupe.com) - The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and Bain & Company have released their ninth annual report on the global diamond industry: Strong Origins: Current Perspectives on the Diamond Industry.
Yesterday
DGCX Awarded ‘Exchange of the Year-Middle East and Africa’ at FOW International Awards 2019
For the second year in a row, The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has been awarded ‘Exchange of the Year – Middle East and Africa’ at the Future and Options World (FOW) International Awards 2019.
Yesterday