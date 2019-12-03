News

AGD DIAMONDS extracts its four millionth ton of ore

The Grib Mining and Processing Division, which is operated by AGD DIAMONDS, has processed its four millionth ton of ore in line with the company’s annual production plan.

Yesterday

ALROSA holds the first industry seminar with diamond banks and funds

ALROSA held a specially organized meeting to discuss problems in the diamond industry, which was held on December 6.

Yesterday

Anglo’s De Beers lowers 2020 diamond output forecast

De Beers has lowered its diamond forecast by a million carats in each of its 2020 and 2021 financial years, according to Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in the company.

Yesterday

Demand for both polished and rough diamonds softens globally - Bain & Company and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre

(thediamondloupe.com) - The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and Bain & Company have released their ninth annual report on the global diamond industry: Strong Origins: Current Perspectives on the Diamond Industry.

Yesterday

DGCX Awarded ‘Exchange of the Year-Middle East and Africa’ at FOW International Awards 2019

For the second year in a row, The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has been awarded ‘Exchange of the Year – Middle East and Africa’ at the Future and Options World (FOW) International Awards 2019.

Yesterday

Is There a Resale Market for Lab-Grown Diamonds?

03 december 2019
Expert reports
(jckonline.com) – This last October, at the urging of a commenter, I looked into Kay’s and Jared’s policy for lab-grown diamond upgrades and trade-ins, now that both of those chains are selling them. Suffice it to say, it’s not the same as for naturals. When I talk to jewelers reluctant to sell lab-growns, their number one reservation almost always revolves around value and how they’ll handle trade-ins and buybacks. For some now carrying them, the answer seems clear: They won’t.
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished