Europe-led global certification scheme for raw materials expected in 2020

(mining.com) - A group of European bodies and companies have joined efforts to create the first global certification scheme ensuring consistent standards of environmental, social and economic impact throughout the entire raw materials value chain, to be launched next year. CERA (CErtification of RAw Materials), conceived in 2015 by German engineering and consulting firm DMT Group, counts with the support of the UN Economic Commission for Europe, the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC), EIT RawMaterials, Volkswagen, Fairphone and research institutions from across Europe. Companies are under pressure from consumers and investors to prove that minerals are sourced without human rights abuses but tracking raw materials throughout their journey is challenging.
News
AGD DIAMONDS extracts its four millionth ton of ore
The Grib Mining and Processing Division, which is operated by AGD DIAMONDS, has processed its four millionth ton of ore in line with the company’s annual production plan.
Yesterday
ALROSA holds the first industry seminar with diamond banks and funds
ALROSA held a specially organized meeting to discuss problems in the diamond industry, which was held on December 6.
Yesterday
Anglo’s De Beers lowers 2020 diamond output forecast
De Beers has lowered its diamond forecast by a million carats in each of its 2020 and 2021 financial years, according to Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in the company.
Yesterday
Demand for both polished and rough diamonds softens globally - Bain & Company and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre
(thediamondloupe.com) - The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and Bain & Company have released their ninth annual report on the global diamond industry: Strong Origins: Current Perspectives on the Diamond Industry.
Yesterday
DGCX Awarded ‘Exchange of the Year-Middle East and Africa’ at FOW International Awards 2019
For the second year in a row, The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has been awarded ‘Exchange of the Year – Middle East and Africa’ at the Future and Options World (FOW) International Awards 2019.
Yesterday