Diamond Sorting and Valuation

(claritybw.com) - In the same year that Botswana‟s first diamond mine at Orapa was established in 1971, the Government of Botswana formed the Botswana Diamond Valuing Company (BDVC). In 1982, the BDVC sorting building, known as Orapa House, was opened in Gaborone and was the tallest and most sophisticated building in Botswana at the time. After sorting and valuation, diamonds were sold to the De Beers Central Selling (CSO) Organisation in London, which has now been replaced by the Gaborone-based De Beers Global Sight-holder Sales (DBGSS) in 2013. Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB), a 50:50 joint venture partnership between the Botswana Government and De Beers, replaced BDVC in 2006. Today, DTCB currently sorts the diamonds mined by Debswana into around 14,000 categories. The DTCB new Head Quarters, opened in 2008 (Fig. 18), has the capacity for sorting and valuing up to 45 million carats per year and is able to accommodate up to six hundred employees. The sorting process ensures the correct valuation of all production. It also ensures that a consistent supply of rough diamonds can be delivered to the DTCB‟s customers (called sight-holders), who are among the world‟s leading diamantaires.
News
Marking will help protect the demand for natural stones - the head of Yakutia
Natural diamond marking is needed to protect the demand for the natural product.
Today
Gokhran of Russia to hold several auctions in the first half of 2020
The Gokhran of Russia intends to hold several rough diamond auctions in February, April and June 2020.
Today
Gold prices in Kazakhstan increased significantly
Prices for gold jewelry in Kazakhstan increased by 9.2% as of the end of 2019 compared to the same period last year.
Today
Synthetic diamonds to be produced in the Moglino SEZ, Russia
«Synthesis Technology» intends to develop production of synthetic diamonds and monocrystal plates in the Moglino special economic zone in 2020.
Today
Tiffany & Co. sales during the holiday season rise
Tiffany & Co., a global luxury jewelry brand, reported sales growth during the holiday season from November 1 to December 25 by 1-3% year on year.
27 december 2019
Diamond Sorting and Valuation
