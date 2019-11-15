Trans Hex calls its quits on West Coast Resources as diamond prices slump a third

15 november 2019

(miningmx.com) - Trans Hex is to put its unprofitable West Coast Resources (WCR) into liquidation following a one third decline in diamond prices this year, said BusinessLive. Citing an announcement to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on October 18, BusinessLive said Trans Hex had applied to the High Court in Cape Town to wind up WCR. It had previously failed to sell the business or to get a third party to run it. Shares in Trans Hex were 70% down in the past five years.