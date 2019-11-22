Diamond Wars; And The Winner Is Not Natural!

(forbes.com) - It’s getting harder by the day to believe that synthetic diamonds are not damaging the market for natural gems despite evidence that the diamond leader, De Beers, might have kicked a very expensive own goal. The latest clue pointing to trouble in the market for natural (or mined) diamonds came recently in a Forbes story which reported a plan to sell laboratory-grown diamonds in Bloomingdale’s and Reeds Jewelers. While there is not much new about synthetic diamonds what is significant about the Bloomingdale’s and Reeds plan is that it is being promoted by De Beers via its lab-grown diamond business Lightbox. Until now Lightbox diamonds, and the man-made material can be called diamonds, have only been available via its website or pop-up promotions.
AGD DIAMONDS extracts its four millionth ton of ore
The Grib Mining and Processing Division, which is operated by AGD DIAMONDS, has processed its four millionth ton of ore in line with the company’s annual production plan.
Yesterday
ALROSA holds the first industry seminar with diamond banks and funds
ALROSA held a specially organized meeting to discuss problems in the diamond industry, which was held on December 6.
Yesterday
Anglo’s De Beers lowers 2020 diamond output forecast
De Beers has lowered its diamond forecast by a million carats in each of its 2020 and 2021 financial years, according to Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in the company.
Yesterday
Demand for both polished and rough diamonds softens globally - Bain & Company and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre
(thediamondloupe.com) - The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and Bain & Company have released their ninth annual report on the global diamond industry: Strong Origins: Current Perspectives on the Diamond Industry.
Yesterday
DGCX Awarded ‘Exchange of the Year-Middle East and Africa’ at FOW International Awards 2019
For the second year in a row, The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has been awarded ‘Exchange of the Year – Middle East and Africa’ at the Future and Options World (FOW) International Awards 2019.
Yesterday