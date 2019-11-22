Diamond Wars; And The Winner Is Not Natural!

22 november 2019

(forbes.com) - It’s getting harder by the day to believe that synthetic diamonds are not damaging the market for natural gems despite evidence that the diamond leader, De Beers, might have kicked a very expensive own goal. The latest clue pointing to trouble in the market for natural (or mined) diamonds came recently in a Forbes story which reported a plan to sell laboratory-grown diamonds in Bloomingdale’s and Reeds Jewelers. While there is not much new about synthetic diamonds what is significant about the Bloomingdale’s and Reeds plan is that it is being promoted by De Beers via its lab-grown diamond business Lightbox. Until now Lightbox diamonds, and the man-made material can be called diamonds, have only been available via its website or pop-up promotions.