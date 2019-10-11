NRF: Holiday Retail Sales to Increase 4% This Year

Today

(nationaljeweler.com) - The National Retail Federation said in early October it expects holiday retail sales to increase between 3.8 percent and 4.2 percent compared with last year. Consumer spending in November and December is expected to total between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion, excluding sales of automobiles, gas and at restaurants. Online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, are forecast to increase between 11 and 14 percent to as much as $166.9 billion. This would be a substantial increase from $146.5 billion last year.