News

AGD presented the Innovation of the Year at Minex Russia

The Minex Russia mining and geological forum, which is the largest international symposium in the Russian Federation on topical issues of exploration, mining and processing of solid minerals, ended in Moscow on October 10. Based on the results of the...

11 october 2019

Kristall to sell its diamond goods within on-site trading session at its representative office in Moscow

The Kristall Production Association will hold an on-site trading session offering diamonds of various cuts and sizes as part of its integration process with PJSC ALROSA, according to a press release distributed by the diamond manufacturer.

11 october 2019

CIBJO President discusses path of Russian and global jewellery industry at the exhibition in Moscow

CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri delivered two keynote addresses at the Russian state-sponsored “The Art of Jewellery: Traditions and Trends” exhibition in Moscow, during which he paid tribute to the country’s historic contribution to the jewellery...

11 october 2019

ALROSA's diamond sales in September 2019 fell by 23.6% y-o-y

ALROSA Group has announced diamond sales results for September and nine months of 2019.

11 october 2019

India-mined rough diamonds tenders in Surat garner $ 1037.89 mln

Since 1998, the rough diamonds mined in India were up for display for auction between September 24 and 27 by state-run National Mineral Development Corporation (NDMC) in association with Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)...

11 october 2019

NRF: Holiday Retail Sales to Increase 4% This Year

Today
Expert reports

(nationaljeweler.com) - The National Retail Federation said in early October it expects holiday retail sales to increase between 3.8 percent and 4.2 percent compared with last year. Consumer spending in November and December is expected to total between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion, excluding sales of automobiles, gas and at restaurants. Online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, are forecast to increase between 11 and 14 percent to as much as $166.9 billion. This would be a substantial increase from $146.5 billion last year.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished