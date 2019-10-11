NRF: Holiday Retail Sales to Increase 4% This Year

(nationaljeweler.com) - The National Retail Federation said in early October it expects holiday retail sales to increase between 3.8 percent and 4.2 percent compared with last year. Consumer spending in November and December is expected to total between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion, excluding sales of automobiles, gas and at restaurants. Online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, are forecast to increase between 11 and 14 percent to as much as $166.9 billion. This would be a substantial increase from $146.5 billion last year.
AGD presented the Innovation of the Year at Minex Russia
The Minex Russia mining and geological forum, which is the largest international symposium in the Russian Federation on topical issues of exploration, mining and processing of solid minerals, ended in Moscow on October 10. Based on the results of the...
11 october 2019
Kristall to sell its diamond goods within on-site trading session at its representative office in Moscow
The Kristall Production Association will hold an on-site trading session offering diamonds of various cuts and sizes as part of its integration process with PJSC ALROSA, according to a press release distributed by the diamond manufacturer.
11 october 2019
CIBJO President discusses path of Russian and global jewellery industry at the exhibition in Moscow
CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri delivered two keynote addresses at the Russian state-sponsored “The Art of Jewellery: Traditions and Trends” exhibition in Moscow, during which he paid tribute to the country’s historic contribution to the jewellery...
11 october 2019
ALROSA's diamond sales in September 2019 fell by 23.6% y-o-y
ALROSA Group has announced diamond sales results for September and nine months of 2019.
11 october 2019
India-mined rough diamonds tenders in Surat garner $ 1037.89 mln
Since 1998, the rough diamonds mined in India were up for display for auction between September 24 and 27 by state-run National Mineral Development Corporation (NDMC) in association with Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)...
11 october 2019