Every little bit helps for Duffy as he opens account at debt-laden Petra Diamonds

Today

(miningmx.com) - Richard Duffy, CEO of Petra Diamonds, is hoping Brexit-weary Brits will buy in to the ‘romance’ of the firm’s Cullinan mine, situated a dusty, sun-baked 30km east of Pretoria. That’s the aim of a joint venture between his company and UK jewellery store Boodles where diamonds marketed as having been mined from Cullinan are being sold. The intention is to play up the history as well as the modern day benefits associated with Cullinan diamonds remembering, of course, that in 1905, a very large 3,106 Cullinan rough diamond was cut and polished into pieces now worn and borne by the UK monarchy when the grandiloquent occasion befits.