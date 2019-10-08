Every little bit helps for Duffy as he opens account at debt-laden Petra Diamonds

(miningmx.com) - Richard Duffy, CEO of Petra Diamonds, is hoping Brexit-weary Brits will buy in to the ‘romance’ of the firm’s Cullinan mine, situated a dusty, sun-baked 30km east of Pretoria. That’s the aim of a joint venture between his company and UK jewellery store Boodles where diamonds marketed as having been mined from Cullinan are being sold. The intention is to play up the history as well as the modern day benefits associated with Cullinan diamonds remembering, of course, that in 1905, a very large 3,106 Cullinan rough diamond was cut and polished into pieces now worn and borne by the UK monarchy when the grandiloquent occasion befits.
AGD Diamonds recovers a 104-carat diamond at its Grib mine
AGD Diamonds has announced that it produced an exclusive gem quality diamond weighing 104.12 carats on October 8, 2019.
PGI launches first platinum exclusive showroom in Shenzhen China
Platinum Guild International (PGI) opened its first showroom in Shenzhen, China recently.
ZCDC eyes over 6MCts in 2020
State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) is planning to double its diamond production to 6,12 million carats in 2020 from the 3,1 million carats projected this year, according to local media reports.
AGD Diamonds is conducting exploration works to discover new kimberlites
This year, AGD Diamonds started large-scale exploration works in the areas adjacent to the Grib diamond mine. The first stage of these operations aimed at discovering diamond deposits included a comprehensive airborne geophysical survey of the area.
Lucapa makes quarterly production record at Lulo, Mothae
Lucapa Diamond produced 14,610 carats during the September quarter from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola and 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.
