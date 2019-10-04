Hong Kong jewellery fair – the world’s largest – robbed of sparkle by protests, US-China trade war, reports drop in turnout

(yahoo.com) - The Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, the world’s largest jewellery fair, might have attracted half its usual number of visitors and buyers of diamonds, as well as fewer exhibitors, who brought half their usual offering to the event, in a climate blighted by poor sales, the US-China trade war and the Hong Kong protests, according to a regular attendee. The fair was held on September 16-22. “This year, overall activity at the exhibition was lower than usual. Among the large industry players, few did not participate. But those who arrived, brought in 40 per cent to 50 per cent less products than usual,” Evgeny Agureev, director of sales at Mirny, East Siberia-based state-backed company Alrosa said in an interview. “According to our observation, the number of visitors to the exhibition and buyers of diamonds was half the usual,” he said, adding that attendance was hit by an unfavourable environment for the diamond industry, the protracted US-China trade war and the anti-government protests in Hong Kong.
BDB’s ‘Bharat Diamond Week’ & GJEPC’s ‘India Diamond Week’ to be held simultaneously next week
The Bharat Diamond Week takes place at the bourse from October 14 to 16, while the GJEPC will be holding its 3rd India Diamond Week Buyer-Seller Meet in Mumbai from October 15-17.
Hong Kong jewellery sales decline a huge 47% in August
The Retail sales in Hong Kong has registered the largest year-on-year decline on record for August. This is attributed to the ongoing pro-democracy protests.
China’s young customers now take an interest in lab-grown diamonds
While a section of the press claims that Chinese millennials are the major buyers of high-end real diamond jewellery in the country, the other section claims otherwise.
Matryoshka diamond found in Yakutia
An unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who...
04 october 2019
De Beers confirms offering customers flexibility as diamond sales fall again
De Beers has confirmed that it continued with its policy of offering flexibility to its diamond buyers at the just ended eighth sales cycle of the year.
04 october 2019