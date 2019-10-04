News

Matryoshka diamond found in Yakutia

An unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who...

04 october 2019

De Beers confirms offering customers flexibility as diamond sales fall again

De Beers has confirmed that it continued with its policy of offering flexibility to its diamond buyers at the just ended eighth sales cycle of the year.

04 october 2019

Pangolin recovers 19th diamond from soils at MSC

Pangolin Diamonds has recovered its 19th diamond from soil samples during an ongoing soil sampling programme in the 10km2 MSC project area, in eastern Botswana.

04 october 2019

CAR reforms diamond mining sector to fight illicit trade

The Central African Republic (CAR) has launched a full overhaul of the country’s alluvial diamond mining sector to fight illicit traffic.

04 october 2019

Rio Tinto dazzles New York with its rare red and pink diamonds

Rio Tinto has showcased in New York the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, its annual collection of the rarest pink and red diamonds in the world, titled “The Quest for the Absolute”.

04 october 2019

Holiday retail sales could climb 5% despite ‘unprecedented uncertainty’

04 october 2019
Expert reports
(cnbc.com) - Retailers could be in for a jolly jump in sales this holiday season, despite headwinds like the U.S.-China trade war and the threat of another economic slowdown. Holiday retail sales for 2019 are forecast to increase 4.5% to 5%, exceeding $1.1 trillion, according to an annual survey by Deloitte. That would be better than the Census Bureau data of sales growth of 3.1% on sales of $1.09 trillion from last November to January. “I think this will be a surprise for our clients,” said Rod Sides, vice chairman of Deloitte’s retail and distribution practice in the U.S. “I think most [retailers] would expect a slightly lower increase. ... This is probably bigger than those expectations.” A separate forecast by global consulting firm AlixPartners is calling for holiday sales growth of 4.4% to 5.3%.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished