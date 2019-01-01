Shopper power grows

(hktdc.com) - One category of shopper is growing rapidly – those that travel. The ranks of travelling shoppers from Mainland China have been expanding particularly quickly, both in numbers and spending power. Jorge Martin, Head of Fashion Research at Euromonitor International, told a seminar at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s CENTRESTAGE fashion fair that travelling shoppers are a key element in the global fashion industry, with the mainland leading the trend.
News
Newfield sees opportunity to develop Tongo D-1 kimberlite from 2023
Newfield Resources has seen an opportunity to develop the Tongo D-1 kimberlite, in Sierra Leone from 2023 in parallel with planned mining of the Kundu and Lando kimberlites.
Today
Petra to auction 20.08ct blue diamond in Nov
Petra Diamonds is set to conduct a special tender of the exceptional 20.08 carat blue diamond recovered from the Cullinan mine, in South Africa last month.
Yesterday
Lesotho renews Letšeng mining lease
The government of Lesotho has renewed Gem Diamonds’ mining lease for its 70%-owned Letšeng mine following a successful statutory negotiation process.
Yesterday
BDB’s ‘Bharat Diamond Week’ & GJEPC’s ‘India Diamond Week’ to be held simultaneously next week
The Bharat Diamond Week takes place at the bourse from October 14 to 16, while the GJEPC will be holding its 3rd India Diamond Week Buyer-Seller Meet in Mumbai from October 15-17.
Yesterday
Hong Kong jewellery sales decline a huge 47% in August
The Retail sales in Hong Kong has registered the largest year-on-year decline on record for August. This is attributed to the ongoing pro-democracy protests.
Yesterday