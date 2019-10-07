The only question retailers must answer

Today

(jewellermagazine.com) - Everything that moves in the world of retail is measured. Data rushes over the retail landscape 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Opinions are everywhere, most of them from people who have no retail credibility, little retail experience outside their narrow viewpoint, and often an axe to grind. Technology continues its unstoppable invasion into every crevice of retail and social media creates impacts and reverberations that have little to do with the levers that create profit. The net result is that retailers are drowning in noise. Most of it is irrelevant but nonetheless distracting – if not damaging – to clear, concise and productive decision-making.