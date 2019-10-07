The only question retailers must answer

(jewellermagazine.com) - Everything that moves in the world of retail is measured. Data rushes over the retail landscape 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Opinions are everywhere, most of them from people who have no retail credibility, little retail experience outside their narrow viewpoint, and often an axe to grind. Technology continues its unstoppable invasion into every crevice of retail and social media creates impacts and reverberations that have little to do with the levers that create profit. The net result is that retailers are drowning in noise. Most of it is irrelevant but nonetheless distracting – if not damaging – to clear, concise and productive decision-making.
News
Mubri held its fourth world meeting
From September 30th to October 2nd took place the fourth world meeting of the International Mubri - Mujeres Brillantes Association, whose main mission is to help women (and most recently some men) to advance and develop in the jeweler sector...
Today
Chinese companies show more interest in emeralds
At Gemfields’ commercial emerald auction this September in Lusaka, the first Chinese customer, Lok Chen of Cai Bao Cheng successfully won a schedule and purchased 117,500 carats of large emeralds greater than 31mm in size.
Today
Sotheby’s Magnificient Jewels & Jadeite auction sale in HK records $38.34 mln
At the Sotheby’s auction of Magnificient Jewels and Jadeite held in Hong Kong on 7 October 2019, the total sales recorded was about $38.34 mln.
Yesterday
Diamond Producers Association unveils ‘The Diamond Journey’ campaign
The Diamond Producers Association (DPA) launches its new Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond campaign, ‘The Diamond Journey’.
Yesterday
Ex-chief of Mir mine committed suicide in pre-trial detention center in Yakutia
The former head of the Mir mine, Alexey Burkser was found dead in the pre-trial detention center in Yakutia, RIA Novosti was told by the media communication service of the Federal Penitentiary Service Regional Departments and the Investigative Committee...
Yesterday