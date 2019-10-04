Optimizing the diamond’s potential: A global movement of people using business as a force for good

27 september 2019

(World Diamond Council) - Next week, on October 2 and 3, representatives of the members of our organization, which are associations and companies from across the diamond and jewelry industries, will gather in Antwerp for the Annual General Meeting of the World Diamond Council (WDC). It is being hosted by the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC). The subjects on the agenda of the meeting are of critical importance, relating predominantly to our industry’s push to improve the relevance and efficiency of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS), which is particularly pertinent given that the KP is now in the final months of a review and reform cycle. Another key issue is WDC’s own program to promote increased transparency and supply-chain due diligence from mine to retailer, as it is embodied in our new System of Warranties (SOW). Both these elements are likely to impact the way we all do business over the coming years.