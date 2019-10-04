News

Matryoshka diamond found in Yakutia

An unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who...

04 october 2019

De Beers confirms offering customers flexibility as diamond sales fall again

De Beers has confirmed that it continued with its policy of offering flexibility to its diamond buyers at the just ended eighth sales cycle of the year.

04 october 2019

Pangolin recovers 19th diamond from soils at MSC

Pangolin Diamonds has recovered its 19th diamond from soil samples during an ongoing soil sampling programme in the 10km2 MSC project area, in eastern Botswana.

04 october 2019

CAR reforms diamond mining sector to fight illicit trade

The Central African Republic (CAR) has launched a full overhaul of the country’s alluvial diamond mining sector to fight illicit traffic.

04 october 2019

Rio Tinto dazzles New York with its rare red and pink diamonds

Rio Tinto has showcased in New York the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, its annual collection of the rarest pink and red diamonds in the world, titled “The Quest for the Absolute”.

04 october 2019

Hong Kong Show Reflects Slow Chinese Demand

30 september 2019
(diamonds.net) - The timing of the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair was unfortunate, coming amid a wave of anti-government demonstrations in the city. But for many participants, the political tensions were masking the bigger issue: Chinese demand has slowed, compounding the wider problems in the diamond industry. The trade war, the depreciation of the Chinese yuan currency, and high gold prices have reduced the buying power of companies and consumers in the country, exhibitors noted at the fair. Trade customers are mostly unwilling to buy for stock or make advance bulk orders, as they want to keep their inventory down. Some Chinese jewelers believe they can get better deals if they wait for polished prices to fall further.

