Let Me Just Verify That

(idexonline.com) - MVI Marketing has just come out with a consumer research study report looking at "the need for third-party verification of mined and lab-grown diamond claims of positive social and environmental impact." While it's not a name that trips off the tongue, there's some important takeaways in there. The top one is this: about 40 percent of consumer-purchasing decisions are driven by knowledge of social and environmental responsibility and country of origin claims. In addition, consumers would pay a premium to have knowledge about diamonds they purchase and would value looking up country of origin at a jewelry store's counter.