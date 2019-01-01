Let Me Just Verify That

(idexonline.com) - MVI Marketing has just come out with a consumer research study report looking at "the need for third-party verification of mined and lab-grown diamond claims of positive social and environmental impact." While it's not a name that trips off the tongue, there's some important takeaways in there. The top one is this: about 40 percent of consumer-purchasing decisions are driven by knowledge of social and environmental responsibility and country of origin claims. In addition, consumers would pay a premium to have knowledge about diamonds they purchase and would value looking up country of origin at a jewelry store's counter.
News
WDC focuses on strengthening scope of Kimberley Process during 2019 Annual General Meeting in Antwerp
Members of the World Diamond Council (WDC) assembled in Antwerp, Belgium, on October 2 and 3, 2019, for the organization’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Yesterday
Mubri held its fourth world meeting
From September 30th to October 2nd took place the fourth world meeting of the International Mubri - Mujeres Brillantes Association, whose main mission is to help women (and most recently some men) to advance and develop in the jeweler sector...
Yesterday
Intermittent power supply disrupts production at Firestone’s Liqhobong mine
Firestone Diamonds said intermittent power supply is disrupting production at its 75%-owned Liqhobong Mine, in Lesotho.
Yesterday
Gold-backed ETFs holdings hit record highs in September
In September, global gold-backed ETFs and similar products had $3.9bn of net inflows across all regions, increasing their collective gold holdings by 75.2t to 2,808t, the highest levels of all time.
Yesterday
Chinese companies show more interest in emeralds
At Gemfields’ commercial emerald auction this September in Lusaka, the first Chinese customer, Lok Chen of Cai Bao Cheng successfully won a schedule and purchased 117,500 carats of large emeralds greater than 31mm in size.
Yesterday