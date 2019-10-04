News

Matryoshka diamond found in Yakutia

An unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who...

04 october 2019

De Beers confirms offering customers flexibility as diamond sales fall again

De Beers has confirmed that it continued with its policy of offering flexibility to its diamond buyers at the just ended eighth sales cycle of the year.

04 october 2019

Pangolin recovers 19th diamond from soils at MSC

Pangolin Diamonds has recovered its 19th diamond from soil samples during an ongoing soil sampling programme in the 10km2 MSC project area, in eastern Botswana.

04 october 2019

CAR reforms diamond mining sector to fight illicit trade

The Central African Republic (CAR) has launched a full overhaul of the country’s alluvial diamond mining sector to fight illicit traffic.

04 october 2019

Rio Tinto dazzles New York with its rare red and pink diamonds

Rio Tinto has showcased in New York the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, its annual collection of the rarest pink and red diamonds in the world, titled “The Quest for the Absolute”.

04 october 2019

De Beers Vet Joins Lab-Grown Company ALTR

25 september 2019
Expert reports
(jckonline.com) - Richard J. Whitby, who previously served as senior vice president of finance for De Beers group sightholder sales, has joined ALTR Created Diamonds as the company’s new chief financial officer. Whitby worked for De Beers from 2007 to 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. His experience includes time in De Beers’ marketing, supply chain, and sales and distribution divisions. He most recently worked as a financial consultant for diamond companies based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

