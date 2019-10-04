De Beers Vet Joins Lab-Grown Company ALTR

Matryoshka diamond found in Yakutia An unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who...

De Beers confirms offering customers flexibility as diamond sales fall again De Beers has confirmed that it continued with its policy of offering flexibility to its diamond buyers at the just ended eighth sales cycle of the year.

Pangolin recovers 19th diamond from soils at MSC Pangolin Diamonds has recovered its 19th diamond from soil samples during an ongoing soil sampling programme in the 10km2 MSC project area, in eastern Botswana.

CAR reforms diamond mining sector to fight illicit trade The Central African Republic (CAR) has launched a full overhaul of the country’s alluvial diamond mining sector to fight illicit traffic.