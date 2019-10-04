News

Matryoshka diamond found in Yakutia

An unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who...

04 october 2019

De Beers confirms offering customers flexibility as diamond sales fall again

De Beers has confirmed that it continued with its policy of offering flexibility to its diamond buyers at the just ended eighth sales cycle of the year.

04 october 2019

Pangolin recovers 19th diamond from soils at MSC

Pangolin Diamonds has recovered its 19th diamond from soil samples during an ongoing soil sampling programme in the 10km2 MSC project area, in eastern Botswana.

04 october 2019

CAR reforms diamond mining sector to fight illicit trade

The Central African Republic (CAR) has launched a full overhaul of the country’s alluvial diamond mining sector to fight illicit traffic.

04 october 2019

Rio Tinto dazzles New York with its rare red and pink diamonds

Rio Tinto has showcased in New York the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, its annual collection of the rarest pink and red diamonds in the world, titled “The Quest for the Absolute”.

04 october 2019

Opinion: An Urgent Call to Invest in Marketing

26 september 2019
Expert reports
(diamonds.net) - The diamond industry must significantly increase its marketing spend to ensure the trade’s longevity. This need is highlighted by the difficult conditions the sector has endured over the past few years. Recent challenges have led to a lack of confidence in the diamond trade that resulted in a seemingly endless stream of financial misconduct carried out by a minority of ill-intended merchants. Our trade representatives need to introduce stringent measures that will combat such misconduct. More importantly, consumer appetite for our product has stagnated in this tough market, while the absence of marketing and innovation has had a further negative effect on demand. We must collectively work to restore the appeal of our product among consumers.

