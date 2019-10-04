News

Matryoshka diamond found in Yakutia

An unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who...

04 october 2019

De Beers confirms offering customers flexibility as diamond sales fall again

De Beers has confirmed that it continued with its policy of offering flexibility to its diamond buyers at the just ended eighth sales cycle of the year.

04 october 2019

Pangolin recovers 19th diamond from soils at MSC

Pangolin Diamonds has recovered its 19th diamond from soil samples during an ongoing soil sampling programme in the 10km2 MSC project area, in eastern Botswana.

04 october 2019

CAR reforms diamond mining sector to fight illicit trade

The Central African Republic (CAR) has launched a full overhaul of the country’s alluvial diamond mining sector to fight illicit traffic.

04 october 2019

Rio Tinto dazzles New York with its rare red and pink diamonds

Rio Tinto has showcased in New York the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, its annual collection of the rarest pink and red diamonds in the world, titled “The Quest for the Absolute”.

04 october 2019

Lab-grown diamonds 'like cloning', Dior jewellery chief says

03 october 2019
(asiaone.com) - In the 20 years since Victoire de Castellane joined the house of Dior to establish its high jewellery arm, Dior Joaillerie, in 1999, the brand has gone through at least five creative directors for its women's ready-to-wear line. In a fickle industry such as luxury, de Castellane's longevity is an exception, but she's quick to point out that the rarefied milieu of jewellery is a far cry from the fast-paced world of fashion. "Jewellery is not like fashion; it's a different rhythm. It takes me two years to create a collection, and fashion is every two months, so it's very important for Dior to have somebody who embodies the spirit of the jewellery," she says when we meet during the autumn/winter couture shows in Paris at the launch of Gem Dior, the brand's latest high-jewellery range.

