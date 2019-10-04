News

Matryoshka diamond found in Yakutia

An unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who...

04 october 2019

De Beers confirms offering customers flexibility as diamond sales fall again

De Beers has confirmed that it continued with its policy of offering flexibility to its diamond buyers at the just ended eighth sales cycle of the year.

04 october 2019

Pangolin recovers 19th diamond from soils at MSC

Pangolin Diamonds has recovered its 19th diamond from soil samples during an ongoing soil sampling programme in the 10km2 MSC project area, in eastern Botswana.

04 october 2019

CAR reforms diamond mining sector to fight illicit trade

The Central African Republic (CAR) has launched a full overhaul of the country’s alluvial diamond mining sector to fight illicit traffic.

04 october 2019

Rio Tinto dazzles New York with its rare red and pink diamonds

Rio Tinto has showcased in New York the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, its annual collection of the rarest pink and red diamonds in the world, titled “The Quest for the Absolute”.

04 october 2019

Snapshot of the modern jeweller

20 september 2019
Expert reports
(jewellermagazine.com) - We have all heard the saying, ‘Things aren’t the same as they were 20 years ago.’ That’s largely because of the Internet; not only is there competition between local jewellers, businesses are also competing with the rest of the world. Yet it’s essential for jewellers to embrace the technology available to them or be left behind. The way people shop for their jewellery has changed. Frequently, customers – especially those in the 20- to 40-year-old bracket – will look online prior to making a purchase. Their online research can prompt them to look for savings by either purchasing online or using their research to request discounts or matched prices from their local jeweller.

