Matryoshka diamond found in Yakutia

An unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who...

04 october 2019

De Beers confirms offering customers flexibility as diamond sales fall again

De Beers has confirmed that it continued with its policy of offering flexibility to its diamond buyers at the just ended eighth sales cycle of the year.

04 october 2019

Pangolin recovers 19th diamond from soils at MSC

Pangolin Diamonds has recovered its 19th diamond from soil samples during an ongoing soil sampling programme in the 10km2 MSC project area, in eastern Botswana.

04 october 2019

CAR reforms diamond mining sector to fight illicit trade

The Central African Republic (CAR) has launched a full overhaul of the country’s alluvial diamond mining sector to fight illicit traffic.

04 october 2019

Rio Tinto dazzles New York with its rare red and pink diamonds

Rio Tinto has showcased in New York the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, its annual collection of the rarest pink and red diamonds in the world, titled “The Quest for the Absolute”.

04 october 2019

Investment diamonds: Worth the risk?

18 september 2019
Expert reports
(jewellermagazine.com) - Why buy a diamond? It’s a question most would answer quite simply: as a symbol of love, either to a special person in one’s life or as a beautiful reward to oneself. In the pursuit for a purchase that encapsulates the emotion of love, a diamond is one tangible way to express intangible qualities, such as beauty, rarity and eternity. That’s the way the diamond industry has operated for generations and also why diamonds have captured the imagination of consumers and their chequebooks. Yet increasingly, diamond is being marketed as an ‘investment’, particularly the rarest varieties in terms of size and colour. Diamond’s attractiveness to investors is based on the relative buoyancy and consistency of the diamond market compared to other investment channels such as shares and property. As headlines abound about record-breaking jewellery auctions, breathtakingly large bids at the Argyle Pink Diamond Tender and, more recently, panic about diminishing supply, it can be easy to lose sight of the unique risks of diamond as an investment.

