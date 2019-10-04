News

Matryoshka diamond found in Yakutia

An unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who...

04 october 2019

De Beers confirms offering customers flexibility as diamond sales fall again

De Beers has confirmed that it continued with its policy of offering flexibility to its diamond buyers at the just ended eighth sales cycle of the year.

04 october 2019

Pangolin recovers 19th diamond from soils at MSC

Pangolin Diamonds has recovered its 19th diamond from soil samples during an ongoing soil sampling programme in the 10km2 MSC project area, in eastern Botswana.

04 october 2019

CAR reforms diamond mining sector to fight illicit trade

The Central African Republic (CAR) has launched a full overhaul of the country’s alluvial diamond mining sector to fight illicit traffic.

04 october 2019

Rio Tinto dazzles New York with its rare red and pink diamonds

Rio Tinto has showcased in New York the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, its annual collection of the rarest pink and red diamonds in the world, titled “The Quest for the Absolute”.

04 october 2019

Namdeb closure to hit country hard

23 september 2019
Expert reports
(neweralive.na) - Namdeb’s mooted closure by 2022 would leave Namibia poorer by billions, and efforts are being made to explore extending the flagship company’s lifespan. The onshore diamond mining company – owned 50/50 by the Namibian government and De Beers Group – is hanging onto its own existence by fingernails as on-land diamond reserves wear thinner. Original operations started in 1908 and, while diamonds themselves are said to be ‘forever’, mining them is finite. The company, in fact, had its eulogy already written in preparation of its pre-empted closure in 2012, but work by its engineers breathed life into its lungs so it may hang onto dear life for 10 more years.

