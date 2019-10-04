17 september 2019

(prnewswire.com) - 78% of the women surveyed are already in dating mindset before divorce papers are signed, states new study by Worthy; 63% are still holding onto their engagement ring. Worthy releases new Dating After Divorce study. The first large-scale study focused solely on women who have and who are going through the divorce journey, with over 1,700 female participants from across the country. This study, led by Worthy, was done in collaboration with Dr. Gladys Frankel; in partnership with a dynamic team of divorce and relationship experts, Dr. Kristin Davin, Tamsen Fadal, Karen Bigman, Karen Sparks, and Jackie Pilossoph.