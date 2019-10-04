News

Matryoshka diamond found in Yakutia

An unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who...

04 october 2019

De Beers confirms offering customers flexibility as diamond sales fall again

De Beers has confirmed that it continued with its policy of offering flexibility to its diamond buyers at the just ended eighth sales cycle of the year.

04 october 2019

Pangolin recovers 19th diamond from soils at MSC

Pangolin Diamonds has recovered its 19th diamond from soil samples during an ongoing soil sampling programme in the 10km2 MSC project area, in eastern Botswana.

04 october 2019

CAR reforms diamond mining sector to fight illicit trade

The Central African Republic (CAR) has launched a full overhaul of the country’s alluvial diamond mining sector to fight illicit traffic.

04 october 2019

Rio Tinto dazzles New York with its rare red and pink diamonds

Rio Tinto has showcased in New York the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, its annual collection of the rarest pink and red diamonds in the world, titled “The Quest for the Absolute”.

04 october 2019

What Does the Future of Jewelry Look Like? Climate Change.

19 september 2019
Expert reports
(janosconsultants.blogspot.com) - Climate Change.  The subject is the undercurrent for everything we do today.  We do not know how to handle it personally, as it represents a huge looming threat to life as we know it, and that in itself leaves us feeling unmoored and anxious.  There is international agreement that the threats may be existential.  This is not a cyclic occurrence, unless we are dealing in eons.  The solutions, if attainable, may well be epic in scale. It appears that there will not be any aspect of human activity and life that will not be impacted, no matter what actions the nations of the world take. I believe that one aspect of people's psychological reaction to the potential for severe environmental degradation is to go and see as much of it as possible before it disappears or becomes unaccessible. Still, it strikes one that people will spend many thousands on travel, but not consider that kind of expenditure for jewelry.  Could that be a telling valuation of what jewelry might mean under this clouded outlook?  We could make a similar comparison with other luxuries, and weigh whether it is the climate outlook that is a cause, or a simpler change in preferences, in views on categories, brands and images.
