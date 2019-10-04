News

Matryoshka diamond found in Yakutia

An unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who...

04 october 2019

De Beers confirms offering customers flexibility as diamond sales fall again

De Beers has confirmed that it continued with its policy of offering flexibility to its diamond buyers at the just ended eighth sales cycle of the year.

04 october 2019

Pangolin recovers 19th diamond from soils at MSC

Pangolin Diamonds has recovered its 19th diamond from soil samples during an ongoing soil sampling programme in the 10km2 MSC project area, in eastern Botswana.

04 october 2019

CAR reforms diamond mining sector to fight illicit trade

The Central African Republic (CAR) has launched a full overhaul of the country’s alluvial diamond mining sector to fight illicit traffic.

04 october 2019

Rio Tinto dazzles New York with its rare red and pink diamonds

Rio Tinto has showcased in New York the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, its annual collection of the rarest pink and red diamonds in the world, titled “The Quest for the Absolute”.

04 october 2019

Diamond Evolution: Why the 4Cs is no longer an adequate pricing system

13 september 2019
Expert reports
(jewellerybusiness.com) - Using the 4Cs (colour, clarity, cut, and carat weight) to explain diamond pricing was developed by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in the 1950s. At that time, cloudy diamonds were considered ‘industrial-grade’ stones and were not set in jewellery. As such, transparency was not a concern, nor was treatment status, as almost all diamonds were untreated. Likewise, there were no separate price lists for rounds or other shapes—therefore, it didn’t matter that ‘cut’ was used interchangeably to refer to both the shape of the stone and the quality of the cut. Further, the only lab-grown diamonds that were available were tiny stones, which were used as industrial abrasives. Times have changed. These days, cloudy and hazy diamonds are often used in jewellery, but their clarity grade on lab reports does not necessarily reflect their lower transparency and value. It’s also become much more common for diamonds to be treated to improve their colour and apparent clarity grades—and the price difference between treated and untreated diamonds can be significant. Additionally, cutting style and shape are distinct price factors from cut quality and many gem labs now issue diamond reports with cut grades. High-quality lab-grown diamonds have become widely available and sell for much less than mined, natural diamonds. When all of these listed factors are considered, it becomes very clear the 4Cs is no longer an adequate pricing system.

