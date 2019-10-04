Diamond Evolution: Why the 4Cs is no longer an adequate pricing system

News
Matryoshka diamond found in Yakutia
An unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who...
De Beers confirms offering customers flexibility as diamond sales fall again
De Beers has confirmed that it continued with its policy of offering flexibility to its diamond buyers at the just ended eighth sales cycle of the year.
Pangolin recovers 19th diamond from soils at MSC
Pangolin Diamonds has recovered its 19th diamond from soil samples during an ongoing soil sampling programme in the 10km2 MSC project area, in eastern Botswana.
CAR reforms diamond mining sector to fight illicit trade
The Central African Republic (CAR) has launched a full overhaul of the country’s alluvial diamond mining sector to fight illicit traffic.
Rio Tinto dazzles New York with its rare red and pink diamonds
Rio Tinto has showcased in New York the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, its annual collection of the rarest pink and red diamonds in the world, titled “The Quest for the Absolute”.
