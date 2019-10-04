WJN x Disrupting Diamond Marketing

12 september 2019

(womensjewellerynetwork.com) - Perfect hair, straight teeth. Smiling faces and soft focus. Yep, you’ve got it. Another advert promoting diamonds in a bid to grasp some kind of sale from 20 and 30-something shoppers. I can’t concentrate on the images. Because the alarm bells keep sounding. Who are these people? Because they’re certainly not me; nor are they my friends, colleagues or family. Sure, Tiffany & Co.’s recent campaign for its Tiffany True engagement ring dared to try something new, at least in its recruitment of real-life couples to star in the minute-long ad. But, a few seconds in and it all unravels: they’re conventionally attractive, mostly white, and the scenes irritatingly saccharin. The chance for Tiffany to show real couples, in real love, with a real diamond ring to symbolise their relationship was overlooked entirely.