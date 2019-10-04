News

Matryoshka diamond found in Yakutia

An unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who...

04 october 2019

De Beers confirms offering customers flexibility as diamond sales fall again

De Beers has confirmed that it continued with its policy of offering flexibility to its diamond buyers at the just ended eighth sales cycle of the year.

04 october 2019

Pangolin recovers 19th diamond from soils at MSC

Pangolin Diamonds has recovered its 19th diamond from soil samples during an ongoing soil sampling programme in the 10km2 MSC project area, in eastern Botswana.

04 october 2019

CAR reforms diamond mining sector to fight illicit trade

The Central African Republic (CAR) has launched a full overhaul of the country’s alluvial diamond mining sector to fight illicit traffic.

04 october 2019

Rio Tinto dazzles New York with its rare red and pink diamonds

Rio Tinto has showcased in New York the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, its annual collection of the rarest pink and red diamonds in the world, titled “The Quest for the Absolute”.

04 october 2019

Sparkle fades for diamond industry as demand wanes

11 september 2019
(thenational.ae) - Millennials are killing the diamond industry. At least, they are taking their money and spending it elsewhere, much to the dismay of jewellers and diamond miners. Diamond sales are struggling precisely at a time when a new generation of young people are expected to be getting married – with young men especially digging into their wallets to pay for engagement rings. When they do spend money on diamonds, it is just as likely to be a synthetic stone, grown in a laboratory rather than retrieved from a mine. Martin Rapaport, editor of the diamond industry’s voice, Rapaport Diamond Report said as much in a recent widely circulated editorial.

