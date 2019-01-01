RapNet Members Say ‘No’ to Synthetics

Lulo diamond sale achieves average price of $1,800/ct – Lucapa Lucapa Diamond’s 40%-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has sold 5,573 carats of diamonds recovered from the Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola for $10 million, representing an average price of $1,800 per carat.



GSI identified synthetic white sapphire melee in jewelry Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world and a leader in diamond identification and screening, recently identified synthetic white sapphire melee in jewelry.

Antwerp diamond companies are granted the right to use “In Antwerp we speak diamond” logo The City of Antwerp grants Antwerp diamond companies the right to use the trademark “In Antwerp we speak diamond”.



Angola issues out diamond mining licenses to 77 cooperatives –report Angola through the state-owned diamond company, Endiama has granted mining licenses to 77 cooperatives to explore diamonds in several provinces of the country, according to local news reports.

