News

Lulo diamond sale achieves average price of $1,800/ct – Lucapa

Lucapa Diamond’s 40%-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has sold 5,573 carats of diamonds recovered from the Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola for $10 million, representing an average price of $1,800 per carat.

Today

GSI identified synthetic white sapphire melee in jewelry

Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world and a leader in diamond identification and screening, recently identified synthetic white sapphire melee in jewelry.

Today

Antwerp diamond companies are granted the right to use “In Antwerp we speak diamond” logo

The City of Antwerp grants Antwerp diamond companies  the right to use the trademark “In Antwerp we speak diamond”.

Today

Angola issues out diamond mining licenses to 77 cooperatives –report

Angola through the state-owned diamond company, Endiama has granted mining licenses to 77 cooperatives to explore diamonds in several provinces of the country, according to local news reports.

Today

AGD Diamonds continues to work with VERMEER

Working meetings of AGD Diamonds and Vermeer AST representatives, the official dealer of Vermeer Corporation in the European part of Russia and in the CIS countries, took place in Arkhangelsk on May 29-30.

Yesterday

RapNet Members Say ‘No’ to Synthetics

Today
Expert reports
(diamonds.net) - The RapNet community has voted overwhelmingly against introducing services for the lab-grown-diamond sector. Members voted by 79% to 21% against the trading platform listing synthetics on the site. They also rejected a lab-grown price list, with 74% voting “no.”

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished