Earth recycles ocean floor into diamonds

Natural diamonds to shine in Swarovski jewellery Swarovski is set to launch a new line of jewellery with natural diamonds, as well as its own factory to produce polished diamonds, which will meet international standards for sustainable development and ethics, says Rapaport.



Lulo diamond sale achieves average price of $1,800/ct – Lucapa Lucapa Diamond’s 40%-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has sold 5,573 carats of diamonds recovered from the Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola for $10 million, representing an average price of $1,800 per carat.



Diamonds remain Botswana’s important source of revenue – Masisi Diamonds are still an important source of revenue to Botswana government and its people, according to the country’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi.



GSI identified synthetic white sapphire melee in jewelry Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world and a leader in diamond identification and screening, recently identified synthetic white sapphire melee in jewelry.