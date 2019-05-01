News

Natural diamonds to shine in Swarovski jewellery

Swarovski is set to launch a new line of jewellery with natural diamonds, as well as its own factory to produce polished diamonds, which will meet international standards for sustainable development and ethics, says Rapaport.

Lulo diamond sale achieves average price of $1,800/ct – Lucapa

Lucapa Diamond’s 40%-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has sold 5,573 carats of diamonds recovered from the Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola for $10 million, representing an average price of $1,800 per carat.

Diamonds remain Botswana’s important source of revenue – Masisi

Diamonds are still an important source of revenue to Botswana government and its people, according to the country’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

GSI identified synthetic white sapphire melee in jewelry

Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world and a leader in diamond identification and screening, recently identified synthetic white sapphire melee in jewelry.

Antwerp diamond companies are granted the right to use “In Antwerp we speak diamond” logo

The City of Antwerp grants Antwerp diamond companies  the right to use the trademark “In Antwerp we speak diamond”.

Earth recycles ocean floor into diamonds

(phys.org) - The diamond on your finger is most likely made of recycled seabed cooked deep in the Earth. Traces of salt trapped in many diamonds show the stones are formed from ancient seabeds that became buried deep beneath the Earth's crust, according to new research led by Macquarie University geoscientists in Sydney, Australia.

