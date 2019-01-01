Cutting Edge Tech Helps Recover Huge Diamond

News
Lucapa shareholders approve 10% placement capacity
Lucapa Diamond shareholders have given the company a green light to issue equity securities equal to 10% of its issued capital.
CIBJO и CGWG announced a new collaboration project
CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, and the Coloured Gemstone Working Group (CGWG) facilitated by the Dragon fly Initiative (TDI) have announced a new collaboration to strengthen and disseminate tools and resources for the responsible...
NDTC goes after staff over diamond evaluation deal
Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, is reportedly planning to suspend four key staff members who partnered with companies that were bidding for a government valuation tender.
ZCDC on killing of artisanal diamond miners: ‘It was in self defence’
The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamonds Company (ZCDC) said its security guards shot and killed alleged illegal diamond miners in Marange last week in self defence.
IV International Economic Forum of the Amber Industry to be held in Svetlogorsk
IV International Economic Forum of the Amber Industry will be held on June 20 - 23, 2019, in Svetlogorsk, Kaliningrad Region. Amberforum is one of the main events of the amber industry in Russia.
