New import rules on rough diamonds leave traders in a tizzy

Lucapa rakes in $3.5 mln from second Mothae diamond tender
Lucapa Diamond has raked in $3.5 million (A$5 million) from this year’s second tender of 7,008 carats of rough diamonds from the new Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.
Today
India’s c&p diamond exports down by 17.64%; rough imports declined 4.81% in April
India’s exports of cut and polished diamonds dropped by 17.64% year-on-year during the month of April 2019, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
Today
Zim diamond, gold mining firm to construct solar power plants
RioZim, which mines diamonds and gold in Zimbabwe, has signed a $200 million agreement with China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Corporation (CGGC) to construct solar power plants with combined output of 178 megawatts, according to...
Yesterday
Declining diamond output to slow Botswana GDP growth – researchers
Botswana’s real gross domestic product growth is expected to weaken over the next few years due to falling diamond production and below-trend construction sector growth, says Fitch Solutions in a report.
Yesterday
ALROSA sold diamonds for $10 mn at Israeli auction
ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, summed up the results of international auction for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats), which took place in Israel.
Yesterday