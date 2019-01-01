News

Lucapa rakes in $3.5 mln from second Mothae diamond tender

Lucapa Diamond has raked in $3.5 million (A$5 million) from this year’s second tender of 7,008 carats of rough diamonds from the new Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.

India’s c&p diamond exports down by 17.64%; rough imports declined 4.81% in April

India’s exports of cut and polished diamonds dropped by 17.64% year-on-year during the month of April 2019, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Zim diamond, gold mining firm to construct solar power plants

RioZim, which mines diamonds and gold in Zimbabwe, has signed a $200 million agreement with China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Corporation (CGGC) to construct solar power plants with combined output of 178 megawatts, according to...

Declining diamond output to slow Botswana GDP growth – researchers

Botswana’s real gross domestic product growth is expected to weaken over the next few years due to falling diamond production and below-trend construction sector growth, says Fitch Solutions in a report.

ALROSA sold diamonds for $10 mn at Israeli auction

ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, summed up the results of international auction for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats), which took place in Israel.

New import rules on rough diamonds leave traders in a tizzy

(indiatimes.com) - The diamond trade is in a tizzy following a Mumbai Customs directive outlining new procedures for importing rough diamonds, which seek details on origin, size, shape, type, colour and clarity of the precious stones from overseas. The fear is that even a minute discrepancy in the norms may lead to seizure, followed by a huge penalty, which could affect manufacturing activity in Surat, the country’s diamond cutting and polishing hub.

