GIA found CVD Layer Grown on Natural Diamond

GIA reported that a 0.64 ct fancy greyish greenish blue cushion modified brilliant was recently found to be a composite of synthetically grown and natural diamond.

ZCDC security guard kills two artisanal miners in Marange – CNRG

A Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) security guard allegedly fired at the artisanal miners in Marange last week, killing two on the spot and injuring dozens, according to a local civic organisation.

ALROSA CEO increased his stake in the company

Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA increased his share in the diamond miner's shareholding to 0.0083% from 0.0068%, as it follows from the company’s materials. It is said that the change occurred on May 21, 2019.

AGD Diamonds will take part in the Arctic Science Summit Week in Arkhangelsk

AGD Diamonds, which develops diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province, Russia, will take part in the Arctic Science Summit Week, which will be held in Arkhangelsk from May 22 to 30.

Macroeconomic uncertainty, Indian holiday force De Beers rough diamond sales downwards

De Beers, which is 85 percent-owned by Anglo American, said demand for its rough diamonds was weak during the fourth cycle of 2019, which raked in $415 million compared with $554 million, a year earlier.

Diamond glut worsens, Anglo American sales dip 25 per cent

(deccanchronicle.com) - De Beers's diamond sales plunged to the lowest since 2017 in the company's latest offering, underlining a slump in the industry worldwide. Sales by the Anglo American Plc unit dropped 25 per cent from a year ago to $415 million, and were down 29 per cent from an offering last month. It's often a quieter time of the year because the industry has already restocked after the key holiday period, but total sales so far in 2019 are still much weaker than in previous years. De Beers's diamond sales plunged to the lowest since 2017 in the company's latest offering, underlining a slump in the industry worldwide. Diamond miners are struggling across the board, especially those producing cheaper and smaller gems where there is too much supply.
