Diamond glut worsens, Anglo American sales dip 25 per cent

GIA found CVD Layer Grown on Natural Diamond GIA reported that a 0.64 ct fancy greyish greenish blue cushion modified brilliant was recently found to be a composite of synthetically grown and natural diamond.

ZCDC security guard kills two artisanal miners in Marange – CNRG A Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) security guard allegedly fired at the artisanal miners in Marange last week, killing two on the spot and injuring dozens, according to a local civic organisation.



ALROSA CEO increased his stake in the company Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA increased his share in the diamond miner's shareholding to 0.0083% from 0.0068%, as it follows from the company’s materials. It is said that the change occurred on May 21, 2019.

AGD Diamonds will take part in the Arctic Science Summit Week in Arkhangelsk AGD Diamonds, which develops diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province, Russia, will take part in the Arctic Science Summit Week, which will be held in Arkhangelsk from May 22 to 30.