Diamond glut worsens, Anglo American sales dip 25 per cent

News
GIA found CVD Layer Grown on Natural Diamond
GIA reported that a 0.64 ct fancy greyish greenish blue cushion modified brilliant was recently found to be a composite of synthetically grown and natural diamond.
Today
ZCDC security guard kills two artisanal miners in Marange – CNRG
A Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) security guard allegedly fired at the artisanal miners in Marange last week, killing two on the spot and injuring dozens, according to a local civic organisation.
Today
ALROSA CEO increased his stake in the company
Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA increased his share in the diamond miner's shareholding to 0.0083% from 0.0068%, as it follows from the company’s materials. It is said that the change occurred on May 21, 2019.
Yesterday
AGD Diamonds will take part in the Arctic Science Summit Week in Arkhangelsk
AGD Diamonds, which develops diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province, Russia, will take part in the Arctic Science Summit Week, which will be held in Arkhangelsk from May 22 to 30.
Yesterday
Macroeconomic uncertainty, Indian holiday force De Beers rough diamond sales downwards
De Beers, which is 85 percent-owned by Anglo American, said demand for its rough diamonds was weak during the fourth cycle of 2019, which raked in $415 million compared with $554 million, a year earlier.
Yesterday