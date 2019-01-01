News

Midstream Struggling as Diamond Prices Soften

Diamond markets are under pressure as profit margins have tightened and the trade war with China has fueled uncertainty, reported finance.yahoo.com with reference to the Rapaport Research report.

Israel Diamond Pavilion to host 30 companies at Hong Kong June Fair

The Israel Diamond Pavilion will host 30 companies this year at the June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, which will take place from June 20 – 23 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, says a press note from IDI.

ALROSA estimates the restoration of the Mir mine at 73 billion rubles

ALROSA said that the restoration project of the Mir underground mine in Yakutia may cost about 73 billion rubles, according to Interfax.

Ministry of Finance sold diamonds from the State Fund of the Russian Federation for $1,9 bn

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation announced the results of a public auction of polished diamonds from the State Fund of Russia, according to the ministry.

ALROSA’s New York diamond auction brings in $8.8 million

ALROSA, the world leader in diamond mining, took stock of the international auction for special-size rough diamonds +10.8 carats in New York.

Diamond Fight May Be Over Patents

(jckonline.com) - Forget the FTC or GIA. The new created-diamond battle may be over intellectual property. In a recent interview, executives at WD Lab Grown Diamonds said they believe that certain competitors are infringing on the company’s licensed patents for growing diamonds using chemical vapor deposition (CVD)—and they might take some retailers to court over it.

