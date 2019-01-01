Diamond Fight May Be Over Patents

Midstream Struggling as Diamond Prices Soften Diamond markets are under pressure as profit margins have tightened and the trade war with China has fueled uncertainty, reported finance.yahoo.com with reference to the Rapaport Research report.



Israel Diamond Pavilion to host 30 companies at Hong Kong June Fair The Israel Diamond Pavilion will host 30 companies this year at the June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, which will take place from June 20 – 23 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, says a press note from IDI.

ALROSA estimates the restoration of the Mir mine at 73 billion rubles ALROSA said that the restoration project of the Mir underground mine in Yakutia may cost about 73 billion rubles, according to Interfax.



Ministry of Finance sold diamonds from the State Fund of the Russian Federation for $1,9 bn The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation announced the results of a public auction of polished diamonds from the State Fund of Russia, according to the ministry.