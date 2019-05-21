Alrosa Seeking Evidence of $10M Embezzled from Catoca Mine

(thediamondloupe.com) - Russian diamond miner Alrosa believes that the former and current management of Angolan diamond mine Catoca - in which Alrosa holds a 41% stake - is responsible for secreting away nearly $10 million, and will call upon a U.S. court to obtain discovery of evidence. According to Africa Mining Intelligence, the Russian firm has turned to New York court magistrate Judge Paul Gardephe in the hope of gaining access to documents that would prove that Catoca transferred millions of dollars into shell companies scattered around the world - from Hong Kong to the Bahamas, Cyprus, the UK and US.
News
GSI conducted the Diamond Essentials Course for retailer Fred Meyer Jewelers
Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world, conducted the Diamond Essentials Course for retailer Fred Meyer Jewelers, a division of Kroger Co.
Today
AWDC celebrates "100 years Brilliant"
On 27 May AWDC will celebrate "100 years Brilliant". 100 years ago, Marcel Tolkowsky, an Antwerp diamond polisher, made one of the greatest inventions in Belgian history.
Yesterday
Scientists invented a new tool to persuade consumers to buy more diamonds
Scientists from Octonus and cutwise.com have presented a Cutwise platform - a tool to present diamonds effectively, which is meant to create repeat sales among consumers.
Yesterday
Frederick Goldman launches new LGD facility
Frederick Goldman, Inc. announced the launch of its Jewelry Solutions Group, as well as a new facility dedicated to manufacturing of lab grown diamond jewelry.
Yesterday
Namibia’s controversial diamond valuation tender faces challenge – report
A N$300 million ($21 million) contract to valuate Namdeb diamonds over the next five years that was awarded to Gem Diamonds Namibia by Windhoek is set to be challenged by losing bidders, according to the local press.
Yesterday