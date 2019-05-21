Alrosa Seeking Evidence of $10M Embezzled from Catoca Mine

Today

(thediamondloupe.com) - Russian diamond miner Alrosa believes that the former and current management of Angolan diamond mine Catoca - in which Alrosa holds a 41% stake - is responsible for secreting away nearly $10 million, and will call upon a U.S. court to obtain discovery of evidence. According to Africa Mining Intelligence, the Russian firm has turned to New York court magistrate Judge Paul Gardephe in the hope of gaining access to documents that would prove that Catoca transferred millions of dollars into shell companies scattered around the world - from Hong Kong to the Bahamas, Cyprus, the UK and US.