Jewelry Likely to Be Hit With Tariffs in Trump Trade War

GJEPC delegation meets customs officials in Jaipur to facilitate smooth import of gemstones Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Pramod Kumar Agrawal and other leading importers of rough gemstones met with Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Jodhpur HQ at Jaipur, Shri Subhash Chandra Agarwal, Addl. Commissioner...

Zim man appears in court for illegal diamond trading A Zimbabwean man has appeared in court on allegations of illegally dealing in diamonds after he was found in possession of six pieces of the precious stones in Zimunya, east of Zimbabwe.



Richemont’s sales for the year increased by 27% with strong Jewellery Maisons performance Richemont has announced its annual report for FY 2019; sales for the year increased by 27% at actual and constant exchange rates, from € 11,013 mn to € 13,989 mn.



Botswana President: ‘I want space for Batswana in the diamond industry’ Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi wants to see Batswana reap benefits from the country's diamonds, according to the local press.

