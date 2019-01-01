Jewelry Likely to Be Hit With Tariffs in Trump Trade War

(jckonline.com) - While in the past, jewelry products have, with few exceptions, not been subject to tariffs in President Trump’s rapidly escalating trade war with China, that may change. It now appears the trade tiff will likely lead to 25 percent levies on a wide range of Chinese jewelry imports, from pearls to diamonds to gemstones.
GJEPC delegation meets customs officials in Jaipur to facilitate smooth import of gemstones
Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Pramod Kumar Agrawal and other leading importers of rough gemstones met with Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Jodhpur HQ at Jaipur, Shri Subhash Chandra Agarwal, Addl. Commissioner...
Zim man appears in court for illegal diamond trading
A Zimbabwean man has appeared in court on allegations of illegally dealing in diamonds after he was found in possession of six pieces of the precious stones in Zimunya, east of Zimbabwe.
Richemont’s sales for the year increased by 27% with strong Jewellery Maisons performance
Richemont has announced its annual report for FY 2019; sales for the year increased by 27% at actual and constant exchange rates, from € 11,013 mn to € 13,989 mn.
Botswana President: ‘I want space for Batswana in the diamond industry’
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi wants to see Batswana reap benefits from the country's diamonds, according to the local press.
Conference to celebrate the 300th anniversary of mining and industrial supervision
Grib Mining Division held a conference on May 24 to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Russian mining and industrial supervision under the auspices of the North-West Directorate of the Engineering and Environmental Supervision (Rostechnadzor).
