GSI conducted the Diamond Essentials Course for retailer Fred Meyer Jewelers  

Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world, conducted the Diamond Essentials Course for retailer Fred Meyer Jewelers, a division of Kroger Co.

AWDC celebrates "100 years Brilliant"

On 27 May AWDC will celebrate "100 years Brilliant". 100 years ago, Marcel Tolkowsky, an Antwerp diamond polisher, made one of the greatest inventions in Belgian history.

Frederick Goldman launches new LGD facility

Frederick Goldman, Inc. announced the launch of its Jewelry Solutions Group, as well as a new facility dedicated to manufacturing of lab grown diamond jewelry.

Namibia’s controversial diamond valuation tender faces challenge – report

A N$300 million ($21 million) contract to valuate Namdeb diamonds over the next five years that was awarded to Gem Diamonds Namibia by Windhoek is set to be challenged by losing bidders, according to the local press.  

From the 5th MGJC: how often can you sell a - different - diamond to the same consumer?

(idexonline.com) - Roman Serov of Octonus (Finland, Russia), a leading diamond technology developer and Dr. Olga Okhrimenko, of Cutwise.com, presented "Diamond Impression -The Key to Sustainable Competitiveness" Dr. Okhrimenko began by asking a set of confronting questions, addressing the challenges retailers face when trying to sell diamonds to consumers, and, not less important, how develop repeat customers and sell them diamonds again and again.

