From the 5th MGJC: how often can you sell a - different - diamond to the same consumer?

GSI conducted the Diamond Essentials Course for retailer Fred Meyer Jewelers Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world, conducted the Diamond Essentials Course for retailer Fred Meyer Jewelers, a division of Kroger Co.



AWDC celebrates "100 years Brilliant" On 27 May AWDC will celebrate "100 years Brilliant". 100 years ago, Marcel Tolkowsky, an Antwerp diamond polisher, made one of the greatest inventions in Belgian history.

Scientists invented a new tool to persuade consumers to buy more diamonds Scientists from Octonus and cutwise.com have presented a Cutwise platform - a tool to present diamonds effectively, which is meant to create repeat sales among consumers.

Frederick Goldman launches new LGD facility Frederick Goldman, Inc. announced the launch of its Jewelry Solutions Group, as well as a new facility dedicated to manufacturing of lab grown diamond jewelry.

