Dubai's diamond industry push creates opportunities for careful lenders

WDC launches an upgraded website The World Diamond Council (WDC) has launched a newly designed website with an upgraded level of support provided both to its own members and the diamond and jewelry industries in general, according to the press note from the organisation.

GJEPC’s 16TH India Pavilion features exquisite jewellery at JCK Las Vegas The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 16th consecutive year features exquisite jewellery from 40 gem and jewellery exporters under an exclusive “ India Design Gallery”. The India Pavilion is located at JCK’s Passport...

Bittersweet moment as De Beers closes Victor Mine Diamond production at De Beers’ Victor Mine in Canada, which was opened in July 2008, has come to an end, the group has said.



GJEPC and Indian G&J industry commit to contributing substantially to country’s economy The Indian Gem and Jewellery sector, which has been contributing immensely to the economy of the country, welcomed the newly formed Union Government with immense enthusiasm via a press note from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)...