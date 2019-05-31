News

WDC launches an upgraded website

The World Diamond Council (WDC) has launched a newly designed website with an upgraded level of support provided both to its own members and the diamond and jewelry industries in general, according to the press note from the organisation.

Yesterday

GJEPC’s 16TH India Pavilion features exquisite jewellery at JCK Las Vegas

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 16th consecutive year features exquisite jewellery from 40 gem and jewellery exporters under an exclusive “ India Design Gallery”. The India Pavilion is located at JCK’s Passport...

Yesterday

Bittersweet moment as De Beers closes Victor Mine

Diamond production at De Beers’ Victor Mine in Canada, which was opened in July 2008, has come to an end, the group has said.

31 may 2019

GJEPC and Indian G&J industry commit to contributing substantially to country’s economy

The Indian Gem and Jewellery sector, which has been contributing immensely to the economy of the country, welcomed the newly formed Union Government with immense enthusiasm via a press note from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)...

31 may 2019

Âme to support activities of educational foundation STEM for Her

Âme Creations, a LGD jewellery brand, announced it will support the activities of STEM for Her, a Washington, DC based non-for-profit foundation that promotes education to create awareness, excitement, and opportunities among girls and young women to...

31 may 2019

Dubai's diamond industry push creates opportunities for careful lenders

Today
(zawya.com) - As international banks have withdrawn from diamond financing, National Bank of Fujairah and others have stepped in to service the market.
