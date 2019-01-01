Lab-grown diamonds: are they forever?

Today

(ft.com) - If you feel life is speeding up – madly – think for a moment about the diamond. A natural diamond has taken millions of years to crystallise its carbon atoms deep within the earth, somewhere between one and three billion years ago. Now, in our insta-age of mesmerising scientific progress, a diamond can be grown in a state-of-the-art laboratory in a matter of weeks. Counterintuitively perhaps, these fast-diamonds are becoming hot property in the wave of “conscious luxury”. They’re also at the centre of a radical shake-up of the deeply traditional diamond industry.