Lab-grown diamonds: are they forever?

(ft.com) - If you feel life is speeding up – madly – think for a moment about the diamond. A natural diamond has taken millions of years to crystallise its carbon atoms deep within the earth, somewhere between one and three billion years ago. Now, in our insta-age of mesmerising scientific progress, a diamond can be grown in a state-of-the-art laboratory in a matter of weeks. Counterintuitively perhaps, these fast-diamonds are becoming hot property in the wave of “conscious luxury”. They’re also at the centre of a radical shake-up of the deeply traditional diamond industry.
News
GSI identified synthetic white sapphire melee in jewelry
Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world and a leader in diamond identification and screening, recently identified synthetic white sapphire melee in jewelry.
Today
Antwerp diamond companies are granted the right to use “In Antwerp we speak diamond” logo
The City of Antwerp grants Antwerp diamond companies the right to use the trademark “In Antwerp we speak diamond”.
Today
AGD Diamonds continues to work with VERMEER
Working meetings of AGD Diamonds and Vermeer AST representatives, the official dealer of Vermeer Corporation in the European part of Russia and in the CIS countries, took place in Arkhangelsk on May 29-30.
Yesterday
WDC launches an upgraded website
The World Diamond Council (WDC) has launched a newly designed website with an upgraded level of support provided both to its own members and the diamond and jewelry industries in general, according to the press note from the organisation. Yesterday
Yesterday
GJEPC’s 16TH India Pavilion features exquisite jewellery at JCK Las Vegas
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 16th consecutive year features exquisite jewellery from 40 gem and jewellery exporters under an exclusive “ India Design Gallery”. The India Pavilion is located at JCK’s Passport...
Yesterday