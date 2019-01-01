Signet Goes From Golden Boy to Whipping Boy

DPA releases new complimentary suite of tools for retailers at JCK las Vegas The Diamond Producers Association (DPA) launched an expanded offering of educational assets available to the jewelry trade at JCK Las Vegas, adding to the already robust set of materials available on the DPA trade portal, as per a press note...

India’s Bunder diamond project to be auctioned The State government of Madhya Pradesh (India) has decided to auction mining rights for the Bunder diamonds project in Chhattarpur district left mid-way by global mining giant Rio Tinto in 2016, according to a report in TOI.

Lucapa’s Lulo alluvial mine to expand operations Lucapa Diamond said its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola is set to reach a 50% expansion capacity in the second half of 2019.



Tanzanian small-scale miner unearths 512 ct diamond A Tanzanian small-scale miner identified as Joseph Temba has recovered a 512 carat diamond, in Shiyanga, northern Tanzania.

