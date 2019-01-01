News

DPA releases new complimentary suite of tools for retailers at JCK las Vegas

The Diamond Producers Association (DPA) launched an expanded offering of educational assets available to the jewelry trade at JCK Las Vegas, adding to the already robust set of materials available on the DPA trade portal, as per a press note...

India’s Bunder diamond project to be auctioned

The State government of Madhya Pradesh (India) has decided to auction mining rights for the Bunder diamonds project in Chhattarpur district left mid-way by global mining giant Rio Tinto in 2016, according to a report in TOI.

Lucapa’s Lulo alluvial mine to expand operations

Lucapa Diamond said its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola is set to reach a 50% expansion capacity in the second half of 2019.

Tanzanian small-scale miner unearths 512 ct diamond

A Tanzanian small-scale miner identified as Joseph Temba has recovered a 512 carat diamond, in Shiyanga, northern Tanzania.

Hong Kong retail jewellery, watches & luxury goods sales fell by 11.4% in April

Hong Kong’s overall retail sales fell 5 per cent year on year, following a 0.8 per cent fall in March, and contributing to a 2.3 per cent decline year to date, according to the Census and Statistics Department of Hong Kong.

Signet Goes From Golden Boy to Whipping Boy

(jckonline.com) - In the end of April, Signet Jewelers was hit by a damaging new article about past alleged sexual harassment at its Sterling division, which has traditionally overseen Kay and Jared. The piece, by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, made the cover of The New York Times Magazine and was well-written and impassioned—and featured some stories that were truly sickening.

