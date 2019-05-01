The many facets of advertising diamonds with clarity

(ftc.gov) - Last month the FTC sent staff warning letters to eight firms advertising simulated or laboratory-created diamonds. According to the letters, the companies had promoted their products without adequately disclosing that they weren’t mined diamonds. Since then, industry members have been talking about the best ways to ensure compliance with the FTC’s Jewelry Guides, which are designed to help companies avoid confusing or deceiving consumers. We posed some of the questions we’ve heard to FTC attorney Robert Frisby.
News
Harmonised gemmological standards promote fair jewellery trade, CIBJO President tells European Gemmological Symposium in Idar-Oberstein
Addressing the opening ceremony of the 7th European Gemmological Symposium in Idar-Oberstein, Germany, on May 25, CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri called on the world’s gemmological community to participate through CIBJO in the creation of harmonised...
Yesterday
Indian traders unnerved by new import rules on rough diamonds
The Indian diamond trade is in a tizzy following a Mumbai Customs directive outlining new procedures for importing rough diamonds, which seek details on origin, size, shape, type, colour and clarity of the precious stones from overseas, according to...
Yesterday
IDE and ALROSA agree to strengthen cooperation
Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) President Yoram Dvash led a delegation of the heads of 28 leading Israeli diamond companies to Moscow last week to meet with senior ALROSA officials.
Yesterday
Lucapa shareholders approve 10% placement capacity
Lucapa Diamond shareholders have given the company a green light to issue equity securities equal to 10% of its issued capital.
Yesterday
Indians lead 10 nationalities investing in Dubai's gold sector
Indians lead the top 10 nationalities investing in Dubai's gold sector followed by the citizens of Pakistan, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Oman, Jordan, Belgium, Yemen and Canada, according to media report.
Yesterday