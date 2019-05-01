The many facets of advertising diamonds with clarity

Today

(ftc.gov) - Last month the FTC sent staff warning letters to eight firms advertising simulated or laboratory-created diamonds. According to the letters, the companies had promoted their products without adequately disclosing that they weren’t mined diamonds. Since then, industry members have been talking about the best ways to ensure compliance with the FTC’s Jewelry Guides, which are designed to help companies avoid confusing or deceiving consumers. We posed some of the questions we’ve heard to FTC attorney Robert Frisby.