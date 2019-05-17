News

Frederick Goldman launches new LGD facility

Frederick Goldman, Inc. announced the launch of its Jewelry Solutions Group, as well as a new facility dedicated to manufacturing of lab grown diamond jewelry.

Today

Namibia’s controversial diamond valuation tender faces challenge – report

A N$300 million ($21 million) contract to valuate Namdeb diamonds over the next five years that was awarded to Gem Diamonds Namibia by Windhoek is set to be challenged by losing bidders, according to the local press.  

Today

Two Namibian men held for possession of rough diamonds worth R1.5 million

Two men, believed to be from Namibia, were arrested in Western Cape, South Africa last Friday after they were found in possession of rough diamonds valued at R1.5 million, according to local media reports.

Today

Yellow diamond auctioned off at Christie's for CHF 7.1 million

The auction “Magnificent Jewels”, which was held on May 15, in Geneva, brought Christie's  CHF 63,145,500.

Yesterday

Swissbourgh Diamond files R30bn claim against SA government

Swissbourgh Diamond Mining has filed a R29.9-billion ($2.1-billion) claim against the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and his government over expropriated diamond mining rights in Lesotho.

Yesterday

Diamonds: a girl’s best friend, but

17 may 2019
Expert reports
(The Business Report) - A diamond is the hardest stone and can cut and scratch virtually anything. "A diamond is forever" was one of the most successful campaigns in history. But is a diamond financially durable? Contrary to what you may think, the gold in your engagement ring may be more valuable, because it is likely to appreciate in value over time while the diamond will probably disappoint in US dollar terms. In fact, I estimate that the polished diamond price index is currently around the same level as in 2004. This means diamond prices have contracted 25percent since 2004 or 2percent a year in real terms.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished