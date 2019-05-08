Jewelry Industry Numbers Looking More Stable, JBT Says

Frederick Goldman launches new LGD facility Frederick Goldman, Inc. announced the launch of its Jewelry Solutions Group, as well as a new facility dedicated to manufacturing of lab grown diamond jewelry.



Namibia’s controversial diamond valuation tender faces challenge – report A N$300 million ($21 million) contract to valuate Namdeb diamonds over the next five years that was awarded to Gem Diamonds Namibia by Windhoek is set to be challenged by losing bidders, according to the local press.



Two Namibian men held for possession of rough diamonds worth R1.5 million Two men, believed to be from Namibia, were arrested in Western Cape, South Africa last Friday after they were found in possession of rough diamonds valued at R1.5 million, according to local media reports.



Yellow diamond auctioned off at Christie's for CHF 7.1 million The auction “Magnificent Jewels”, which was held on May 15, in Geneva, brought Christie's CHF 63,145,500.

