Frederick Goldman launches new LGD facility

Frederick Goldman, Inc. announced the launch of its Jewelry Solutions Group, as well as a new facility dedicated to manufacturing of lab grown diamond jewelry.

Today

Namibia’s controversial diamond valuation tender faces challenge – report

A N$300 million ($21 million) contract to valuate Namdeb diamonds over the next five years that was awarded to Gem Diamonds Namibia by Windhoek is set to be challenged by losing bidders, according to the local press.  

Today

Two Namibian men held for possession of rough diamonds worth R1.5 million

Two men, believed to be from Namibia, were arrested in Western Cape, South Africa last Friday after they were found in possession of rough diamonds valued at R1.5 million, according to local media reports.

Today

Yellow diamond auctioned off at Christie's for CHF 7.1 million

The auction “Magnificent Jewels”, which was held on May 15, in Geneva, brought Christie's  CHF 63,145,500.

Yesterday

Swissbourgh Diamond files R30bn claim against SA government

Swissbourgh Diamond Mining has filed a R29.9-billion ($2.1-billion) claim against the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and his government over expropriated diamond mining rights in Lesotho.

Yesterday

Brazil disaster throws spotlight on tailings management

22 april 2019
Expert reports
(The Safe to Work) - Brazil experienced its worst ever environmental disaster with the collapse of Dam 1 at Vale’s Córrego de Feijão iron ore mine in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais in January. The collapse of the upstream-style dam led to the deaths of an estimated 300 people, causing widespread condemnation. It was also the Brazilian iron ore major’s second tailings failure in just over three years, following the Bento Rodrigues dam breach that killed 19 people in the same region in November 2015. The Brumadinho incident has caused a ripple effect across the global mining industry, prompting responses from various Tier 1 mining companies, particularly to reinforce the safety of their upstream dams.

