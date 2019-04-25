News

Frederick Goldman launches new LGD facility

Frederick Goldman, Inc. announced the launch of its Jewelry Solutions Group, as well as a new facility dedicated to manufacturing of lab grown diamond jewelry.

Today

Namibia’s controversial diamond valuation tender faces challenge – report

A N$300 million ($21 million) contract to valuate Namdeb diamonds over the next five years that was awarded to Gem Diamonds Namibia by Windhoek is set to be challenged by losing bidders, according to the local press.  

Today

Two Namibian men held for possession of rough diamonds worth R1.5 million

Two men, believed to be from Namibia, were arrested in Western Cape, South Africa last Friday after they were found in possession of rough diamonds valued at R1.5 million, according to local media reports.

Today

Yellow diamond auctioned off at Christie's for CHF 7.1 million

The auction “Magnificent Jewels”, which was held on May 15, in Geneva, brought Christie's  CHF 63,145,500.

Yesterday

Swissbourgh Diamond files R30bn claim against SA government

Swissbourgh Diamond Mining has filed a R29.9-billion ($2.1-billion) claim against the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and his government over expropriated diamond mining rights in Lesotho.

Yesterday

Cos liquidate stock to repay loans; diamond prices may fall

25 april 2019
Expert reports

(The Times of India) - Diamond connoisseurs can expect further fall in the prices of polished gems in the next three to four months. Reason: Companies making polished diamonds in Surat and Mumbai have started liquidating their inventories by offering discounts ranging from 30-40% for settling the loan accounts with the banks.

