Mining firms must reveal waste dump safety records, say investors

Tiffany & Co. launches a new engagement ring campaign Tiffany & Co. announced the launch of its new campaign Believe In Love, which started on April1,2019, says a press note from the company.



Enabling Sub-Saharan Africa's artisanal miners become entrepreneurs will help 'awaken' region's economies, WDC Executive Director tells forum Expanding the scope of the Kimberley Process to include issues related to human rights and labor relations, as is being advocated by the World Diamond Council (WDC), will help create conditions in which Sub-Saharan Africa's artisanal diamond...

De Beers shuts down diamond-recycling division De Beers is planning to close its diamond-recycling division, the International Institute of Diamond Valuation (IIDV), as it is no longer a viable option due to digital advancements.

Robbers target ZCDC Marange operations, again An unknown number of suspected robbers allegedly entered a pit with ore that had just been exposed at Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)’s claim, in Marange, according to a local daily.