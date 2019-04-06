News

Tiffany & Co. launches a new engagement ring campaign

Tiffany & Co. announced the launch of its new campaign Believe In Love, which started on April1,2019, says a press note from the company.

Today

Enabling Sub-Saharan Africa's artisanal miners become entrepreneurs will help 'awaken' region's economies, WDC Executive Director tells forum

Expanding the scope of the Kimberley Process to include issues related to human rights and labor relations, as is being advocated by the World Diamond Council (WDC), will help create conditions in which Sub-Saharan Africa's artisanal diamond...

06 april 2019

De Beers shuts down diamond-recycling division

De Beers is planning to close its diamond-recycling division, the International Institute of Diamond Valuation (IIDV), as it is no longer a viable option due to digital advancements.

06 april 2019

Robbers target ZCDC Marange operations, again

An unknown number of suspected robbers allegedly entered a pit with ore that had just been exposed at Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)’s claim, in Marange, according to a local daily.

06 april 2019

ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Israel for $9.3 mln

ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, summed up the auction  for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Ramat Gan, Israel.

05 april 2019

Mining firms must reveal waste dump safety records, say investors

Today
Expert reports
(The Guardian) - A group of investors controlling more than $10tn in assets has written to the world’s largest mining companies demanding they reveal the safety records of their waste dumps after the collapse of the Brumadinho dam in Brazil in January, which killed hundreds of people. The dam, owned by the Brazilian mining firm Vale, was used to store tailings, the unwanted byproducts of an iron ore mine. It failed, releasing 11.7m cubic metres of mud that swamped nearby buildings. It is believed the collapse killed about 300 people. FTSE 100 mining companies Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Group, Glencore and Rio Tinto have all received the letters, which give them 45 days to publicly disclose their dams’ size, construction methods and safety records.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished