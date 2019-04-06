Mining firms must reveal waste dump safety records, say investors

News
Tiffany & Co. launches a new engagement ring campaign
Tiffany & Co. announced the launch of its new campaign Believe In Love, which started on April1,2019, says a press note from the company.
Enabling Sub-Saharan Africa's artisanal miners become entrepreneurs will help 'awaken' region's economies, WDC Executive Director tells forum
Expanding the scope of the Kimberley Process to include issues related to human rights and labor relations, as is being advocated by the World Diamond Council (WDC), will help create conditions in which Sub-Saharan Africa's artisanal diamond...
06 april 2019
De Beers shuts down diamond-recycling division
De Beers is planning to close its diamond-recycling division, the International Institute of Diamond Valuation (IIDV), as it is no longer a viable option due to digital advancements.
06 april 2019
Robbers target ZCDC Marange operations, again
An unknown number of suspected robbers allegedly entered a pit with ore that had just been exposed at Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)’s claim, in Marange, according to a local daily.
06 april 2019
ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Israel for $9.3 mln
ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, summed up the auction for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Ramat Gan, Israel.
05 april 2019