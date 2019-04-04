De Beers Closes Diamond-Reselling Unit

ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Israel for $9.3 mln ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, summed up the auction for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Lucapa seeks to reduce Mothae development debt facility Lucapa Diamond said it has agreed to funding and refinancing arrangements with New Azilian and Equigold, which will help reduce the Mothae development debt facility ahead of schedule, along with other obligations, while also supplementing working capital...

Signet Jewelers Reports 4Q and Fiscal 2019 Results Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the 13 weeks (“fourth quarter Fiscal 2019”) and 52 weeks ("Fiscal 2019") ended February 2, 2019.

Botswana Diamonds concludes intensification drilling at Thorny River Botswana Diamonds said it has concluded the intensification drilling programme on the Frischgewaagt and Hartbeesfontein farms, which form part of the Thorny River project, in South Africa.