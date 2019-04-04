De Beers Closes Diamond-Reselling Unit

(Rapaport) - De Beers is shutting its diamond-recycling division, as digital advancements in the sector have lessened the need for its services.
ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Israel for $9.3 mln
ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, summed up the auction for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Ramat Gan, Israel.
Yesterday
Lucapa seeks to reduce Mothae development debt facility
Lucapa Diamond said it has agreed to funding and refinancing arrangements with New Azilian and Equigold, which will help reduce the Mothae development debt facility ahead of schedule, along with other obligations, while also supplementing working capital...
Yesterday
Signet Jewelers Reports 4Q and Fiscal 2019 Results
Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the 13 weeks (“fourth quarter Fiscal 2019”) and 52 weeks ("Fiscal 2019") ended February 2, 2019.
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds concludes intensification drilling at Thorny River
Botswana Diamonds said it has concluded the intensification drilling programme on the Frischgewaagt and Hartbeesfontein farms, which form part of the Thorny River project, in South Africa.
Yesterday
ALROSA and Endiama sign a Memorandum of Understanding
ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, and the Angolan national company Endiama have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov and Chairman of the Administrative Council of Endiama Jose Ganga Junior signed the document...
04 april 2019